Sudan Condemns International Silence Over War Crimes in Darfur and Kordofan

KHARTOUM, Feb. 8, 2026 (SUNA) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation condemned international silence over war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia and its affiliated so-called Tasis government in the Darfur and Kordofan regions.

In a press statement issued by the Office of the Official Spokesperson and Media Directorate, the ministry denounced in the strongest terms the reported violations, stating that the weapons and equipment used in these acts cannot be obtained without end-user certificates, which it said indicates organized external supply channels.

The statement said violations of the UN Security Council resolution imposing an arms embargo on Darfur put the Council's credibility at stake. It added that failure to investigate the sources of these weapons, the financing entities, and the countries that send or facilitate their delivery to perpetrators raises serious doubts about the credibility and effectiveness of the relevant international mechanisms.

The government affirmed that it rejects any form of external tutelage and will not accept the participation of partners of perpetrators, or those who remain silent about such crimes, in any initiative aimed at ending the war. It reiterated its commitment to ending the conflict and halting the destruction of the state and the starvation of the population -- not through externally imposed solutions, but by dismantling the sources, mechanisms, and means used to commit violations, and by holding accountable both the perpetrators and those who breach UN Security Council resolutions and international humanitarian law.

Sudan also expressed appreciation to sisterly and friendly countries supporting the country's security, unity, institutional integrity, and the safety of its people. The statement called on the international and regional community to assume its responsibilities in confronting those responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Darfur, Kordofan, and other parts of Sudan.