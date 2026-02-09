Algeria: Tunisia, Algeria Observe 68th Anniversary of Sakiet Sidi Youssef Events

Tunis, Feb.8 — Tunisia and Algeria are observing Sunday the 68th anniversary of Sakiet Sidi Youssef (governorate of El Kef) events (February 8, 1958).

The French colonial powers bombed the border village in retaliation for the Tunisian support to the Algerian revolution, killing 70 Tunisian and Algerian civilians, including pupils, and injuring a further 148.

Sakiet Sidi Youssef events demonstrated the unwavering solidarity of the two peoples who struggled together to to free themselves from the colonial yoke and defend their liberty and dignity.