North Africa: 2026 Brings No Respite to Children Living in Violence and Conflict in the Middle East and North Africa

Amman — "We are only a few weeks into the new year and already the toll of violence and conflict on children in the region is devastating.

"Children have been killed, injured, displaced, arrested and detained, and denied education and other essential services. The conflicts and crises across the Middle East and North Africa are experiencing ongoing flashpoints that are altering children's lives, often irreparably.

"In Syria, renewed violence and clashes in the northeast of the country have displaced almost 200,000 people, about half children, and disrupted essential services. At least five children are reported to have died in Ain Al Arab/Kobani due to the lack of health services and winter supplies.

"In Sudan, in January 2026, at least 20 children were killed, most of them killed in the Kordofan and Darfur states. Millions of children in Sudan require lifesaving assistance, protection and the restoration of essential services. Famine has already been confirmed in Al Fasher, North Darfur and Kadugli, Kordofan, with nearly 20 other areas at risk as conflict restricts the delivery of critical humanitarian supplies.

"In Iran, recent events have had devastating consequences for children and adolescents. More than 144 children have been reportedly killed, while many others have been reportedly injured or detained. UNICEF is strongly advocating with the Iranian authorities for the protection of children from violence, including to end any arrest or detention of children. The fear of a further escalation in Iran is also taking a heavy toll on children and their parents. We urge all involved to deescalate tensions and prioritise peace.

"In the Gaza Strip, while a fragile ceasefire has provided some improvements, the situation remains extremely precarious and deadly for many children. Children continue to endure airstrikes, and are impacted by shattered health, water and education systems. Since the beginning of the year, 37 children have been reported killed across the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire must hold and deliver on its promise to end the suffering of children in Gaza.

"In the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, rising violence and conflict continues to undermine children's access to safety, leaving families in a perpetual state of fear and uncertainty. In January, two children were killed in the West Bank and 25 injured.

"Elsewhere in the Middle East and North Africa, protracted conflicts and fragile contexts are increasing humanitarian needs. Yemen's children continue to face multiple crises, including ongoing conflict, economic insecurity and widespread malnutrition, and families in Lebanon continue to struggle to recover from the recent war, while dealing with the fear of ongoing strikes.

"Violence, including grave violations against children, such as killing and maiming, are unacceptable. Children must always be protected, yet the first month of 2026 across the Middle East and North Africa has already been marked by the devastating loss of young lives.

"UNICEF urges all governments and parties to conflict to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian and human rights law, and take immediate action to end the violence, killing, injuring, arrest and detention and traumatizing of children. What all children need most is peace."