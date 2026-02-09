Somalia's President Welcomed With Full Honors in Cairo, Meets President El-Sisi

8 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Cairo, Egypt — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Maxamuud received a high-level ceremonial welcome at the Al-Ittihadiya Presidential Palace in Cairo, the capital of the Arab Republic of Egypt, where he met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

During the visit, the two leaders focused their discussions on strengthening bilateral relations and deepening strategic cooperation between the two brotherly nations.

The summit also included a joint press conference, highlighting shared commitments to regional stability, economic collaboration, and political partnership.

The visit marks a continuation of Somalia's efforts to reinforce diplomatic and strategic ties with Egypt, emphasizing collaboration on security, development, and mutual interests in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea corridor.

