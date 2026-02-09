South Africa: Four Children Discharged Following Suspected Food Poisoning Incident

Four children who were admitted following a suspected food poisoning incident in the Eastern Cape have been discharged from hospital, the Eastern Cape Department of Health said on Sunday.

"The Eastern Cape Department of Health reports that, following a suspected food poisoning incident in Msintsi near Fort Jackson, four of the seven affected children have been discharged, one remains in critical care, and two sadly passed away. Investigations are ongoing, with food samples and clinical tests underway, and a local spaza shop has been temporarily closed as a precaution," the department said in a statement.

The four were treated at the Cecilia Makiwane Hospital, while the other child remains hospitalised at Frere Hospital.

The children (boys aged between two and six years) were taken to hospital at about 1 pm on Saturday with symptoms including weakness, vomiting, diarrhoea, and dizziness.

The children had eaten various food items, including instant porridge, rice, chips, and sweets.

"The Buffalo City Metro Health District outbreak response and Environmental Health teams were promptly deployed and worked alongside clinical staff and hospital management at Cecilia Makiwane Hospital," said the provincial department.

Response teams conducted site visits in Msintsi, where they met with affected families and the ward committee.

The department further added that post-mortem examinations will be conducted on the deceased to assist in establishing the exact cause of death.

"As a precautionary public health measure, a local spaza shop has been instructed by Environmental Health Practitioners to temporarily close pending formal inspection," said the department.

In addition, the department is working with the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Buffalo City Metropolitan Municipality as part of a multi-sectoral investigation. The department is also providing clinical, environmental health, and psychosocial support to the affected families and will maintain ongoing monitoring and follow-up visits within the community while investigations continue.

"The Eastern Cape Department of Health extends its sincere condolences to the bereaved families and assures the public that every effort is being made to determine the source of the incident and safeguard the health of the community," it said.

The department said it will communicate further updates as more information becomes available.