Uganda: Tayebwa Urges NRM MPs to Rally Behind Party Position On Parliamentary Leadership

Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa has urged newly elected Members of Parliament to remain united under the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and to support the party's position on parliamentary leadership.

Tayebwa made the call while speaking at a funeral service held in Rukiga District to honour the late Noreda Bangirana, the mother of State Minister of Health (General Duties) Anifa Kawooya.

He said that while cooperation with other political parties remains important for parliamentary business, decisions regarding key leadership positions in Parliament are determined within the NRM caucus to ensure stability and effective governance.

"The cooperation between NRM and DP is welcomed by NRM and in Parliament because it helps a lot in day-to-day parliamentary activities," Tayebwa said.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He added that NRM MPs are expected to support Anita Annet Among to continue serving as Speaker of Parliament, while he remains Deputy Speaker, noting that the current term would be his last in that position.

"I want to encourage MPs-elect to follow the party's stance in order to ensure smooth government operations," Tayebwa said.

During the same service, Bishop Emeritus George Katwesigye urged Christians to live responsibly, prepare for the end of life, and leave behind a legacy grounded in faith and good deeds.

State Minister for Finance (General Duties) Henry Musasizi also voiced support for the continued leadership of Speaker Anita Among and Deputy Speaker Tayebwa, saying he believes the two are capable of effectively guiding Parliament.