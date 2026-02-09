Somalia's Danab Commandos Launch Targeted Raid Against Al-Shabaab in Lower Shabelle

Mogadishu — Somalia's elite Danab commando forces, supported by international partners, carried out a targeted operation against Al-Shabaab militants near the Warmaxan area in Lower Shabelle region.

Officials leading the operation confirmed that two Al-Shabaab fighters were killed and two others captured alive. Security forces also seized improvised explosive devices (IEDs) intended for attacks on civilians and destroyed several militant strongholds used to terrorize local communities.

Authorities said the raid is part of ongoing efforts to dismantle Al-Shabaab's networks, enhance public security, and protect civilians in Lower Shabelle, a region that has been repeatedly targeted by the insurgent group.

"The operation demonstrates our continued commitment to eliminating Al-Shabaab threats and ensuring the safety of the people," security officials said, emphasizing the importance of coordinated actions with international partners.

