Somalia Warns Against Secessionist Moves, Emphasizes Unity Over Clan Divisions

Doha — Somalia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ali Balcad, spoke out on issues surrounding Somaliland's independence and the country's diverse regions, emphasizing the importance of national unity.

Speaking to Al Jazeera Arabic, Balcad highlighted that Somalia is home to over 400 clans, far beyond the territory of Somaliland, which encompasses roughly 40% of the country. He noted that Somaliland is predominantly inhabited by the Isaaq clan, saying that if every clan sought to form its own independent state, "that is an unrealistic and illogical idea."

Balcad stressed the need to preserve Somalia's territorial integrity, maintain cohesion among its diverse clans, and warned that clan-based separatism could threaten stability and national development.

"First, I want to clarify that Somaliland is a region of Somalia that was formerly colonized by the British and is now administered as part of the federal government. The western region seeks to join the federal state. You can have a small, secure enclave, but what surrounds it is entirely insecure," Balcad said.

The remarks underline Somalia's official position that secessionist ambitions threaten unity and reaffirm the government's commitment to a federal system encompassing all regions and clans.