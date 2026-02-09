Uganda: Several Feared Dead in Kasanda Road Crash Involving Taxi and Link Bus

Several people are feared dead following a serious road crash involving a taxi and a Kampala-bound Link Bus in Kyakatebe, Kassanda District, on Sunday evening.

According to an initial statement issued by Link Bus Services on its official social media platforms, the company's bus, registration number UBE 535H, was traveling from Fort Portal to Kampala when it was hit by a taxi that was moving in the opposite direction.

The company said the taxi was overtaking other vehicles when it lost control and rammed into the bus, which was reportedly stationary by the roadside at the time of the collision.

Link Bus Services further stated that the taxi driver is believed to have jumped out of the vehicle moments before impact and fled the scene.

"All our passengers and staff are safe," the company said, adding that it is fully cooperating with police and other authorities as investigations into the incident continue.

Police are yet to release an official statement confirming the number of casualties, as emergency responders and investigators assess the scene.

More details are expected as authorities conclude their investigations.