Uganda: Gen Muhoozi Mourns Maj Gen Takirwa As a Loyal and Courageous Patriot

The Chief of Defence Forces, General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has mourned the late Major General Francis Takirwa, describing him as a true patriot who served the country and the Uganda People's Defence Forces with loyalty, courage and humanity.

In a message posted on his X account, Gen Muhoozi expressed sorrow over the death of the senior officer, saying, "We are extremely saddened by the death of our comrade, MG Takirwa. We shall continue to remember him as a commander of absolute loyalty and rare courage."

The death of Maj Gen Francis Takirwa was announced on February 7, 2026, by the Acting Director of Defence Public Information, Colonel Chris Magezi, who confirmed that the officer passed away at the UPDF National Referral Hospital in Mbuya following complications arising from a stroke.

"The UPDF fraternity, with deep sorrow, announces the death of Major General Francis Takirwa, which occurred this morning at about 0600 hours at the UPDF National Referral Hospital, Mbuya," Col Magezi said.

According to the UPDF statement, Maj Gen Takirwa was first admitted to Nakasero Hospital on December 9, 2025, where he received treatment until February 6, 2026.

He was later transferred to the UPDF National Referral Hospital in Mbuya for long-term care and management, where he eventually died.

Major General Francis Takirwa was born on November 7, 1965. During his military career, he served in several key command positions, including as the commanding officer of the UPDF Second Division based in Mbarara.

His death has been described by the UPDF leadership as a significant loss to the force, with tributes highlighting his dedication, discipline and service to the country.