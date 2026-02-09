Somalia Unveils Modern Labour Law to Promote Fair Work and Stronger Social Dialogue

The Federal Government of Somalia took a major step toward strengthening labour governance with the official launch of the revised Somali Labour Code (Law No. 36, 2024), during a national ceremony held at Hotel Afrik in Mogadishu. The updated law establishes a modern legal framework designed to promote decent work, fair employment relationships and the protection of the rights and responsibilities of both workers and employers.

The launch ceremony brought together a broad range of national stakeholders, including Members of Parliament, Federal Ministers, representatives of Federal Member States, the Somali Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the Federation of Somali Trade Unions (FESTU) and other institutional partners. Opening the event, the Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Professor Salim Alio Ibrow, stressed that the revised law lays the foundation for a labour system based on fairness, transparency and accountability while contributing to labour market development and social stability.

The reform process was guided by a tripartite technical committee composed of representatives from the Ministry, FESTU and SCCI, reflecting the importance of social dialogue and cooperation among the government, employers and workers' organisations in shaping national labour legislation. During the ceremony, the minister awarded certificates of honour to the members of this committee in recognition of their technical contributions and commitment to strengthening Somalia's labour framework.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Worker representatives highlighted the long-standing importance of the reform. Speaking on behalf of trade unions, Ms Nasra Haji Ahmed, Deputy President of FESTU, stated that unions had advocated for the revision of the Labour Code for more than a decade to address structural challenges faced by Somali workers. She underlined that the amended law strengthens labour justice, enhances workers' rights protection and deepens cooperation between the government, employers and trade unions through social dialogue.

Employers also welcomed the reform. The President of SCCI, Mr. Mahmoud Abdikarin Gabeyre, noted that the labour code supports a more predictable and stable business environment, encourages investment and promotes constructive relations between employers and workers. He emphasised the responsibility of the private sector to comply with the law and support its implementation in the interest of balanced and sustainable economic growth.

Providing further technical clarification, the director general of the ministry, Mr. Yusuf Hassan Isaak, outlined how the revised Labour Code regulates employment relations, strengthens labour market governance, protects workers' rights and clarifies employers' obligations while safeguarding legitimate business interests.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs reaffirmed its commitment to the effective implementation and enforcement of the revised law, describing it as a key instrument for advancing labour justice, strengthening social dialogue and promoting sustainable development. The launch of the amended Somali Labour Code reflects Somalia's continued progress toward a labour system grounded in the rule of law, decent work principles and inclusive governance.