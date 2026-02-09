Sudan: Minister of Energy Meets Central Bank Governor

9 February 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum, 8-2-2026 (SUNA) - The Minister of Energy, Engineer Al-Mu'tasim Ibrahim Ahmed, met today, Sunday, at his office with the Governor of the Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS), Amna Mirghani.

The meeting reviewed the implementation of energy projects in the oil and electricity sectors and the role of the Central Bank in financing and guaranteeing vital projects that contribute to strengthening the national economy.

The Minister of Energy outlined the status of ongoing projects and the challenges they face, in addition to priority issues in the oil and electricity sectors, including regional electricity interconnection projects with neighbouring countries.

CBOS Governor affirmed the importance of the Central Bank's role in supporting national economic projects, particularly energy initiatives in the oil and electricity sectors.

