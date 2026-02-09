Sudan: Turkey Condemns RSF Attack Killing Displaced Civilians

9 February 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, 8-2-2026 (SUNA) - The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement condemning the attack carried out by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) against a vehicle carrying civilians, describing it as a serious and blatant violation of international humanitarian law protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure during armed conflicts.

The statement, published on the ministry's X account, said: "We strongly condemn the attack against civilians." It added: "We reiterate our call to protect civilians and ensure safe access for humanitarian aid."

SUNA publishes below the full text of the statement:

"We learned with deep sorrow that many civilians have lost their lives as a result of an attack by the Rapid Support Forces targeting a vehicle carrying displaced persons in Sudan's North Kordofan State.

This attack constitutes a blatant and grave violation of international humanitarian law with regard the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure in armed conflicts.

We strongly condemn attacks against civilians. We reiterate our call for securing safe and unimpeded passage for civilians and the unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance."

Read the original article on SNA.

