South Africa: Severe Storm Warning Issued for Western Cape - South African News Briefs - February 9, 2025

Severe Storm Warning Issued for Western Cape

The South African Weather Service has issued a Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms in parts of the Western Cape, reports SABC News. Showers and storms are expected early in the Overberg and Southern Cape Winelands, with risks of localised flooding, small hail, and major travel disruptions, including possible fallen trees blocking roads. In the Eastern Cape, the village of KwaNikhwe in Mbizana was hit by a heavy hailstorm that destroyed homes, damaged vehicles, and caused power outages and flash flooding. Hail the size of golf balls ripped through corrugated iron houses, leaving many families displaced. Residents say they lost almost everything and are calling on the government to step in.

Gauteng Pushes Operators to Secure Roadworthiness Certification

Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela has urged scholar transport operators who are facing difficulties with their licence applications to return to the department for help, saying learner safety must come first, reports EWN. Speaking at a stakeholder meeting at Johannesburg City Hall, she reminded operators to secure school authorisation letters, have proper contracts with parents, and ensure their vehicles are fully roadworthy. Diale-Tlabela said testing centres can issue roadworthy certificates quickly and noted that private VTSS centres have been asked to reduce their fees. Since 2025, more than 1,500 operators have applied for licences, with over 500 approved and around 1,000 still being processed.

Madlanga Inquiry Resumes With New Witnesses

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry resumes with a new witness, following another week of dramatic testimony, reports EWN. The commission, set up in 2025 to investigate possible criminal interference in South Africa’s law enforcement and justice sector, only reveals witness identities shortly before they appear for safety reasons. Recent hearings included claims from SAPS forensic analyst Laurence Makgotloe, who said colleagues kidnapped him and tried to derail his probe into the murder of Armand Swart. The commission also heard allegations that senior ANC leaders pushed for the arrest of blogger Musa Khawula. Another witness, SAPS quality management head Rachel Matjeng, said she had a romantic relationship with alleged crime boss Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, insisting the money and gifts she received were gestures of affection, not bribes. The inquiry has now entered its second phase, giving those accused by earlier witnesses a chance to respond.

More South African news