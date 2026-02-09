Kenya: Murkomen Hails 'Positive Results' Turkana, Laikipia, and Kerio Valley Operations

Nairobi — Interior and National Administration Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has praised ongoing security operations in parts of Turkana, Laikipia, and the wider Kerio Valley, saying they are already delivering tangible results.

Speaking during a Sunday service at AIC Kapsowar Sanctuary in Elgeyo Marakwet County, CS Murkomen said the country remains largely secure despite a few isolated incidents, attributing the improved situation to sustained and targeted security interventions.

He highlighted recent operations along the Turkana-West Pokot border, in Mukogodo Forest near the Laikipia-Isiolo boundary, and in parts of Samburu, noting that these have significantly disrupted criminal activities, particularly banditry.

"The country is largely secure despite a few isolated incidents. The ongoing operations we launched recently are already yielding positive results," Murkomen said.

The Cabinet Secretary issued a stern warning to individuals and groups shielding criminals, emphasizing that the government will act decisively regardless of community or political affiliation.

"We will deal firmly with banditry. Those who shield criminals will not be spared," he warned.

Murkomen also assured Kenyans that the same firm approach would be extended to emerging criminal gangs across the country.

"I assure Kenyans that we will confront these gangs decisively and deal with them with finality," he said.

The Cabinet Secretary commended the Church for its role in promoting peace, cohesion, and unity among communities, stressing that collaboration with religious institutions remains central to stabilizing regions still experiencing sporadic insecurity.

The service was attended by several leaders, including Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, Elgeyo Marakwet Governor Wisley Rotich, Senator William Kisang, MPs Timothy Kipchumba (Marakwet West) and Caroline Ng'elechei, Central Bank of Kenya Deputy Governor Dr. Susan Koech, Kenya Airports Authority Board Chair Caleb Kositany, and other stakeholders.