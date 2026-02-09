Kenya: NSSF Seeks Environmental Nod On Sh30bn 'Twin Tower' in Nairobi

Nairobi — The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has invited members of the public to submit views on the proposed construction of the NSSF "twin-tower" development in Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD).

The project, unveiled late last year, will be located at the junction of Uhuru Highway and Kenyatta Avenue and will comprise two towers. Tower A will rise to 60 storeys, while Tower B will have 35 storeys.

The development will include a two-level basement for parking, residential apartments, water and power supply connections, back-up generators, as well as fire detection and suppression systems, among other supporting infrastructure.

In a Gazette Notice dated February 6, NEMA Director General Mamo Mamo confirmed that the authority has received an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Study Report for the project, outlining anticipated impacts and proposed mitigation measures.

According to the report, potential impacts include negative social effects, generation of solid waste, increased energy and water demand, air and noise pollution, flooding risks, occupational safety concerns, and effluent discharge.

Contractors will be required to implement mitigation measures such as minimizing raw material consumption, restricting construction activities to daytime hours to limit noise pollution, ensuring proper maintenance of safety equipment, routine monitoring of drainage channels, and implementing non-discriminatory hiring practices, among other measures.