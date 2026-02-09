Uganda: Stop Stealing Church Land - Archbishop Kaziimba

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, the Most Rev Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, has cautioned Ugandans involved in schemes to steal church land to stop, warning that such actions invite curses and destruction.

Archbishop Kaziimba made the remarks on Sunday while presiding over a memorial service for the late Eliasaph Sserwadda, the father of State House Investors Protection Unit commander Colonel Edith Nakalema, held in Kashari South, Mbarara District.

"There are people who have made strategies to steal church land and other property that does not belong to them. I want to tell you point blank to stop stealing church land because you will earn curses," Kaziimba said.

He used the life of the late Rev. Sserwadda as an example of faith, love, and upright living.

"The man we are remembering today did good things. He accepted Jesus Christ as his personal saviour. He was a man of love, and this is reflected in his children. I urge you to repent and accept Christ as your saviour," he said.

The archbishop also called on Ugandans to reject hatred and embrace love, forgiveness, and reconciliation as foundations for peaceful coexistence.

"Love is the only language a blind person can read, the only language a deaf person can hear, and the only language a foreigner can understand best. Let us promote love instead of hatred, forgiveness, and reconciliation," Kaziimba said.

He further commended Colonel Nakalema and her siblings for honouring their father's wish to construct a church at the place where he served for more than 45 years.

"When Colonel Nakalema invites you, it is not just an invitation. It is one full of deep love and unshakable faith which she draws from her father. Thank you and your siblings for listening to your father and honouring his request to construct a church for this place," Archbishop Kaziimba said.