South Africa: Fishers Tell Human Rights Body They Go Hungry Despite Living Next to the Sea

The Green Connection told the commission's food systems hearing that small-scale fishers face hunger, lost income and rising debt.

Fishers from Port Nolloth, Doring Baai, Saldanha Bay, Mossel Bay and the Eastern Cape described worsening poverty in their communities.

Thousands of families along South Africa's coastline wake before sunrise to harvest food from the sea. Yet many struggle to put meals on their own tables.

Small-scale fishers told the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) that survival is becoming harder each year, despite living next to one of the country's richest food sources.

The Green Connection made submissions to the commission's food systems hearing. The organisation warned that small-scale fishers face hunger, lost income and rising debt.

Khetha Buthelezi from The Green Connection said food from the ocean is not just a product. "It is survival, culture and dignity for coastal families," Buthelezi said.

Fishers said prices paid for fish have dropped sharply. At the same time, costs for fuel, transport, storage and packaging keep rising. After expenses, many families are left with nothing.

Walter Steenkamp from Port Nolloth said last year some fishers earned no income at all. He described it as a "Black Christmas" for coastal communities.

In Doring Baai, Deborah De Wee said women fishers have had no income for two years after permits were stopped. Families now depend on debt and support from relatives.

In Saldanha Bay, Kristie Links said fishing seasons are shorter and access to fishing areas has been reduced. Industrial boats continue working while local families go hungry.

Emelin Mitchell from Mossel Bay said some cooperatives took private loans of about R10,000 just to survive. Promised support has not reached communities.

In the Eastern Cape, Reinette Melisa Pullen said women without boats or permits cannot fish or earn. Middlemen control prices, leaving families unable to meet basic needs.

Fishers said they want fair access, stable income and the right to feed their families with dignity.