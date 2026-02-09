Kenya: Wajackoyah Presents Atwoli With a Sheep in Ildamat Allegiance Visit

9 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Roots Party leader George Wajackoyah visited veteran trade unionist Francis Atwoli at his Ildamat residence on Sunday in what the COTU leader termed as an allegiance visit.

Atwoli, a pro-government figure who switched allegence to Kenya Kwanza coalition following President William Ruto's election in 2022, confirmed that Wajackoyah pledged to follow any political guidance he provides from the larger Luhya bloc in Western Kenya

"Today, George Wajackoyah visited me at my Ildamat home, in my capacity as a Luhya elder, to affirm his loyalty," Atwoli said.

Atwoli explained that Wajackoyah brought with him a traditional acceptance symbol--a sheep--signifying respect for Luhya customs and community leadership.

The meeting comes amid heightened political activity in Western Kenya ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.