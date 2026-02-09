Uganda: George Musisi Questions Museveni-Opposition Engagement

The newly elected Kira Municipality MP George Musisi has expressed skepticism over President Yoweri Museveni's recent meetings with opposition MPs, saying the gesture is unlikely to signal genuine political cooperation

While appearing on NBS Morning Breeze political today Musisi described it as "foolhardy" for anyone to believe that President Museveni has had a sudden change of heart and is now ready to meaningfully cooperate with the Opposition.

"After 40 years, it is unrealistic to think that Mr Museveni has suddenly decided to work with the Opposition in good faith," Musisi said.

He noted that the strong public reaction to the meeting stems largely from the President's past conduct toward opposition actors, which he said has been marked by confrontation rather than cooperation.

"The fuss this meeting has generated is because of the previous conduct of the person they were meeting," Musisi added, arguing that skepticism from the public and opposition supporters is therefore justified.

However, Musisi emphasised that his criticism should not be mistaken for opposition to positive outcomes, particularly on human rights. He said he would welcome, without hesitation, the release of political prisoners.

"I would be the first person to celebrate the release of political prisoners," he said. "They shouldn't be in prison in the first place."

The meeting between President Museveni and some opposition MPs has sparked mixed reactions across the political divide.

While government allies have framed it as a sign of openness and dialogue, critics within the Opposition view it as a tactical move that falls short of addressing long-standing concerns such as political repression, electoral justice, and the detention of government critics.

Musisi's remarks reflect a broader sentiment within the National Unity Platform, which has consistently maintained that genuine dialogue must be accompanied by concrete actions, including respect for civil liberties and the rule of law.

As the debate continues, many observers say the real test of the engagement will lie not in meetings held, but in tangible changes on the ground--particularly the fate of political detainees and the broader political climate in the country.