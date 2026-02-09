Uganda: Museveni Hails Col Nakalema's Late Dad for Combining Faith With Action

President Museveni has praised the late Rev. Eliasaph Sserwadda for exemplifying a life that harmoniously blended faith with practical work, describing him as a model Christian who understood both the spiritual and physical needs of society.

Rev. Sserwadda, who passed away last year, was the father of Col. Edith Nakalema Asizua, the Head of the State House Investors Protection Unit (SHIPU).

The president's message was delivered by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, during a memorial service and thanksgiving ceremony held at Kanyeganyegye, Kashari, in Mbarara District, to commemorate Rev. Sserwadda's life and celebrate the construction of a new church.

"He was not just a preacher of the Word of God, but also a specialist in metal works and fabrication. This was his omwooga that enabled him to earn an income and cater for his family," President Museveni said.

The President noted that, like Jesus Christ and Apostle Paul, Rev. Sserwadda appreciated the importance of self-reliance alongside spiritual service.

"Besides his priestly duties, he also worked hard with his hands to earn a living," he said.

President Museveni also commended Rev. Sserwadda and his wife, Midresi Ndungi, for raising a disciplined and God-fearing family grounded in strong Christian values.

"Parents and guardians are the first teachers of children. Children model their lives on what they see and hear from their parents. This is why the family unit remains the foundation of society," the President stated.

He added that Rev. Sserwadda's virtues--devotion to God, integrity, selflessness, and service--are clearly reflected in his daughter, Col. Nakalema.

"These attributes have enabled her to make a patriotic contribution to the Uganda People's Defence Forces and public service. I also thank her siblings for their commendable service to the nation," he said.

President Museveni concluded by thanking God for the life and legacy of Rev. Sserwadda, noting that his commitment to God and the Church would continue to inspire future generations.

The memorial prayers were led by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Rt. Rev. Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu, who called on Ugandans to embrace love, unity, and peace.

Speaking at the service, Col. Nakalema described the day as one of gratitude rather than mourning.

"Time does not heal all wounds; it only teaches us how to carry the weight of loss. Today, we celebrate a man who was the compass and pillar of our family," she said.

She described her late father as a loving provider, mentor, and servant leader who lived the gospel daily.

"To many, he was a church leader and counselor. To me, he was the first person who taught me what it meant to serve," she said.

Col. Nakalema recalled that their home was always open to those in need and that Rev. Sserwadda treated everyone with compassion and Christian grace.

"He taught us that leadership is not about titles, but about the lives we touch and the souls we lead toward the light," she added.

She emphasized that her father was a man of integrity who valued truth and honor.

"In a world where many compromise values, he taught me that your name is your most valuable currency," she said.

Col. Nakalema revealed that one of her father's long-held wishes was to see a new church built at Kanyeganyegye--a dream that has now been realized through the Rev. Sserwadda Foundation.

"Although he did not live to see it completed, his vision lived on. Together with friends, we established the Sserwadda Foundation to honor his legacy," she said.

The nearly completed church, valued at Shs1.3 billion, was funded entirely by friends of the Sserwadda family.

"It symbolizes hope, unity, and the belief that good works live on beyond our time on earth," she noted, thanking all supporters for their prayers and contributions.

The preacher of the day, former Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Rt. Rev. Henry Luke Orombi, urged believers to emulate Rev. Sserwadda's love, obedience, and faithfulness.

"He was prayerful, sacrificial, and deeply committed to serving God. Whoever loves God will never perish," Archbishop Orombi said, while also calling for peace and reconciliation following the electoral season.

The Anglican Bishop of Central Buganda Diocese, Rt. Rev. Michael Lubowa, who ordained Rev. Sserwadda, described him as a true witness of Christ.

"He was loyal to his wife, loved his children equally, and was devoted to ministry. He was eager to learn, generous, and disciplined," Bishop Lubowa said.

The memorial service was attended by Ministers, Members of Parliament, senior army and police officers, religious leaders, and other dignitaries.