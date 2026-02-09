Uganda: Meeting With Museveni Was Not Transactional - Opposition MP Kabuusu

Moses Kabuusu of the People's Front for Freedom (PFF) has defended the recent meeting between a group of opposition politicians and President Museveni, saying the engagement was not based on political deals but intended to promote national reconciliation after the January 2026 elections.

The Kyamuswa MP made the remarks on Monday while appearing on NBS Television's Morning Breeze.

Kabuusu was reacting to Thursday's State House Entebbe meeting led by Mawokota South MP Yusuf Nsibambi.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He said the opposition delegation approached the President to explore whether he would be willing to support a broader reconciliation process amid growing political tensions.

"We needed to speak to the President to ask if he would be open to a reconciliation dialogue, and he said yes," Kabuusu said.

The meeting comes at a time when Uganda remains politically polarised following a highly charged election period, with calls from various actors for dialogue and national unity.

Kabuusu noted that the country urgently needs a platform where leaders and citizens can engage openly to address divisions.

"We need to find a platform where Ugandans talk to each other," he added.

He stressed that the engagement should not be interpreted as a transactional arrangement, but rather a step toward calming the political environment and encouraging constructive conversations.

"The meeting with President Museveni was not transactional. It was to set the stage for post-election dialogue," Kabuusu said.

The delegation's visit has sparked debate within opposition circles, but supporters argue that dialogue remains essential for long-term stability and reconciliation.