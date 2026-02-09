Uganda: Bukerekere Leaders Support Over 150 Needy Children With School Supplies

Bukerekere Village leaders in Kakiri Sub-county, Wakiso District, have donated scholastic materials to more than 150 underprivileged children as schools reopen for the new term.

The beneficiaries, ranging from Primary One pupils to Senior Four students, included orphans and children from families struggling financially. They received essential school supplies such as exercise books, pencils, and pens during an event held in the village.

The distribution was spearheaded by Bukerekere Village Chairperson David Nyanzi, alongside other local and religious leaders who mobilized residents and organized the exercise.

Addressing parents and guardians who had accompanied the children, Nyanzi said the initiative was intended to give every child a fair start as the school term begins.

"We realized that many parents could not afford basic school materials, yet learning cannot begin without them," Nyanzi said. "As leaders, we felt it was our responsibility to step in and support these children."

He emphasized that the support was also aimed at keeping children focused on their education and away from negative influences.

"When children fail to go to school because of lack of materials, they can easily fall into bad habits like theft and other undesirable behaviors. We want them to stay in school and build a better future," he added.

The chairperson began by handing out large exercise books and pens to Primary Seven candidates, encouraging them to concentrate on their studies as they prepare for their final examinations.

In a touching moment during the event, Nyanzi noticed a Muslim child who was fasting and handed him Shs10,000 as a personal gesture of encouragement.

"I appreciate your faith and commitment. Stay strong and continue working hard in school," he told the learner.

Several children and their guardians expressed gratitude for the timely intervention, noting that the beginning of a school term is often financially challenging.

"We did not know where we would get money for books and pens," one guardian said. "This support has lifted a big burden off our shoulders."

Religious leaders who attended the event also commended the initiative. Catholic catechist John Bosco Kamoga described it as a noble act that would inspire the community to work together for the good of children.

"This is a sign that when leaders and the community unite, we can make a difference in the lives of our young people," Kamoga said.

Another Catholic lay leader, Innocent Ssebatwale, echoed the sentiments, urging more well-wishers to support vulnerable children in the area.

The leaders called upon parents to remain committed to guiding their children and to continue placing their trust in God as they nurture the next generation.