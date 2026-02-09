South Africa Has a 'Bogus Doctor' Problem

Bogus medical practitioners threaten the health of patients and undermine trust in doctors. The problem might be growing, but so is the fight against it.

"If you're in the hands of an unqualified person, you're as well as dead, and we think it is not fair for the country," Dr Magome Masike tells Spotlight.

He is the Registrar of the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA), which is responsible for the registration of medical doctors and other health professionals in South Africa.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The controversy over bogus doctors gained widespread attention in late 2023 when it was discovered that 'TikTok doctor' Matthew Lani lied about being a medical doctor. In his videos, Lani was often seen in scrubs and wearing a stethoscope, impersonating a medical doctor. Although he was arrested at Helen Joseph Hospital in Johannesburg, the National Prosecuting Authority eventually decided not to prosecute.

The term bogus doctor has become a shorthand for any medical practitioner who is working without being properly qualified or registered by the HPCSA. In practice, being "bogus" can also apply to physiotherapists, interns, or anyone else practising medicine.

The misrepresentation may include using fraudulent certificates, using another practitioner's registration, or being suspended or erased from the register. It can involve someone who studied but did not fully qualify, or has not kept up to date with their registration. Masike gives the example of the child of a registered practitioner who decides to take on their parent's practice after their death without themselves being registered.

It is an ongoing problem. In the beginning of February, the HPCSA says it facilitated the arrest of a woman working at a medical facility in Midrand, north of Johannesburg, allegedly without being correctly registered to practice medicine.

Bogus qualifications are part of the larger problem of healthcare fraud. According to research in a report by risk management services firm D-Finitive, it is estimated that this fraud overall costs African countries more than USD50 billion in 2012. In the South African private sector, that comes to about R22-28 billion a year. The report explains that beyond bogus practitioners, there is a problem with similar fraud, like doctors billing more clients than is realistic, manipulating diagnostic and procedural codes, or deceased doctors billing the government for decades after their death. At times, this type of fraud is reportedly executed by syndicates.

"While the majority of practitioners are honest and committed to patient care, it takes only a small number of bad actors, whether unregistered impostors or credentialed professionals abusing the system, to inflict widespread damage," says Dr Katlego Mothudi, Managing Director of the Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF).

A substantial problem

Masike says that from March 2024 to February 2025, 49 bogus practitioners were caught and arrested. From April to December 2025, that number was at 17. Even though these numbers do not suggest a year-on-year increase, Masike says that overall, the numbers are increasing.

The HPCSA's annual report for 2024/2025 shows that 589 investigations into unregistered persons were concluded in the year in question. Over the past five years, 3 708 complaints were received.

The majority of bogus practitioners who have been caught were operating in economic hubs of the Western Cape, Gauteng, and KwaZulu-Natal, Masike says. "Bogus people want money, so they go where there's money," he explains. However, while the trend tends urban, he says rural communities also fall prey to scammers.

"A notable pattern is that many of these individuals use or forge the details of legitimately registered practitioners," Masike says.

It is, of course, unclear how many unlicensed practitioners are not yet caught. "We can tell you the problem is bigger than we think," Masike says. The problem, he says, is sector-wide and stretches across different health professions, with most of these illegal practices occurring in the private sector. Masike adds that bogus doctors often work with a network of others, for example, those who supply unregistered or fake medicines.

Mothudi also says that the problem is growing. "Medical schemes are seeing a rise in suspicious provider activity picked up through claims analysis and credential verification processes," he says. This may include practitioners misrepresenting their registration status, practising outside their approved scope, or using the registration details of legitimate practitioners to submit claims.

Risk to patients

Catching and prosecuting bogus practitioners is crucial because they can pose a direct danger to unsuspecting patients. "Unregistered medical doctors, like other health professionals, pose severe risks to patients, including serious physical harm, injury, and misdiagnosis which may lead to death, due to their lack of necessary training, ethical standards and relevant qualifications," warns Foster Mohale, the spokesperson for the National Department of Health.

Dr Zanele Bikitsha, National Vice Chairperson of the South African Medical Association, cautions that if bogus doctors are performing procedures, it will likely be in settings that are not appropriate or sterile.

"They're not going to go to a registered facility, because they know they'll be caught, so this puts patients in danger as well."

While some operate on a cash basis, Mothudi says that submitting claims to medical schemes is attractive because it allows for much larger and repeatable payouts. "In some cases, bogus practitioners submit claims using stolen, borrowed or fraudulently obtained practice numbers belonging to legitimately registered healthcare professionals," he says. "In other instances, they collude with registered providers who allow their credentials to be misused in exchange for payment."

Knowing the signs

While the HPCSA undertakes compliance inspections, there are some clear signs that might help the public spot a bogus practitioner. Firstly, it is a legal requirement to have registration information easily visible in a practitioner's practice and on the letterhead of documents or prescription notes.

Members of the public can also look up a doctor's credentials. All registered practitioners should be listed in the HPCSA's digital register online, which is publicly searchable. With as little as the practitioner's surname, the system lets users search for registered practitioners.

Masike points out that a trained doctor tends to take an extensive medical history and make a systemic or wide-reaching inquiry. He recommends that patients look out for how doctors speak and whether they use and are able to explain medical terminology.

Complaints can be filed with the HPCSA's Inspectorate, including anonymously. Their call centre is at 0123389300/1 and they can be e-mailed at office@hpcsa.co.za. Suspicious practitioners may also be reported to hospitals, the Department of Health, SAMA or other medical organisations.

Processing the problem

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Complaints typically lead to an investigation by the HPCSA Inspectorate, which works together with other entities, such as the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (SAHPRA), the Office of Health Standards Compliance, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), and the South African Police Service.

Masike explains that the investigation tends to lead to a clandestine operation and involves the police arresting the suspects. He adds that police recently assigned specific staff members to focus on these cases. He says that once the case goes to court, there is a conviction rate of around 77%, although this may have changed. "Many of the cases from 2023 to 2025 remain before the courts, and therefore updated conviction statistics are not yet available."

Practising medicine without proper training and registration is in contravention of Section 17(1) of the Health Professions Act, 56 of 1974. Typical sentences for such fraud include fines, such as R12 000, or around two years imprisonment. In one 2017 case, a man who had treated almost a thousand patients over six years was sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment by the Mahikeng High Court in the North West.

Bikitsha says there are other systemic changes that could help catch the problem earlier on. "If you are still paper-based, you are at risk," she says, referring to the way that hospitals and institutes tend to verify the qualifications of most interns, locums and medical practitioners. She argues that upgrading to biometrics and digital systems would decrease the risk of fraud.

Another step forward is simply to increase public awareness and education, so that patients know the risks.

Masike concurs. "We need society to stand up to this," he says. "We need a participating community to get rid of this malaise, otherwise it will continue forever."