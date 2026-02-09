Sudan: IGAD Celebrates Sudan's Return, Emphasizes Collective Commitment to Stability

9 February 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — IGAD has welcomed Sudan's decision to resume full participation in the regional bloc, describing the move as a reaffirmation of solidarity and a collective commitment to peace, stability, and cooperation across East Africa and the Horn of Africa.

Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Executive Secretary Workneh Gebeyehu emphasized that Sudan, as a founding Member State, plays a pivotal role in strengthening the bloc's unity and enhancing its capacity to address shared regional priorities.

"Sudan's renewed engagement is a critical step toward reinforcing our common objectives of peace, security, and prosperity in the region," Gebeyehu said.

The Executive Secretary also expressed deep appreciation for the leadership of President Ismail Omar Guelleh of Djibouti, serving as Chairperson of IGAD, for his role.

He commended Guelleh's constructive engagement, steadfast commitment to dialogue, and consensus-building efforts that guided Sudan's return.

The IGAD Secretariat reiterated its readiness to work closely with Sudan to support peaceful resolutions to ongoing challenges and to promote a secure and prosperous future for both the Sudanese people and the wider region.

