Tanzania: Over 81,000 Children to Benefit From Worm, Schistosomiasis Treatment in Ukerewe

Mwanza — OVER 81,000 children aged between 5 and 14 years, both in and out of school, are expected to benefit from a preventive treatment campaign against intestinal worms and schistosomiasis in Ukerewe District, Mwanza Region.

Speaking during the official launch of the child preventive treatment campaign, the Acting District Medical Officer of Ukerewe, Dr Bunhya Kayila said the exercise will be conducted over a period of two days in all 140 pre-primary and primary schools across the district.

The event was held recently at Bukongo Primary School. He explained that health workers have received special training to ensure the medicines are administered correctly and safely.

Meanwhile, Ukerewe District Commissioner, Mr Christopher Ngubiagai called on parents and guardians in the district to ensure their children actively participate in the campaign, which aims to protect children's health and lay a strong foundation for their future development.

Mr Ngubiagai noted that intestinal worm infections and schistosomiasis are major public health challenges in the district, affecting various groups in the community including children, the elderly, women and fishermen.

"These diseases are very dangerous, especially in our district of Ukerewe. They affect the entire community and hinder our development. The government has recognised this challenge and decided to provide these preventive treatments to children for the sake of their future development," he said.

He added that the success of the campaign depends on close cooperation among parents, guardians, teachers and the government, emphasising that the medicines are provided free of charge and are safe in accordance with the Ministry of Health.

Mr Ngubiagai also urged residents to observe personal and environmental hygiene, and to avoid risky behaviours such as swimming in unsafe water sources, in order to control the spread of these diseases.

Similarly, a resident of Bukongo Village, Mr Labani Monga praised the government for initiating the campaign saying it protects children's health and contributes to improving their educational development.

He appealed for such efforts to be conducted regularly for the benefit of the present and future generations.