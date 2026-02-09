Ethiopia: Security Alert - U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia (February 6, 2026)

9 February 2026
United States Embassy (Addis Ababa)
press release

Event: The Embassy in Addis Ababa advises U.S. citizens of a new crime trend in Entoto Park in Addis Ababa. Robberies of pedestrians hiking in the park have been perpetrated by multiple individuals armed with knives, rocks, or other weapons of opportunity. In some instances, robbers only threatened violence, but in other cases victims were physically assaulted and injured. The perpetrators appear to be well experienced and organized opportunistic criminals. Attackers will take any and all objects, including money, jewelry, and electronic devices.

Actions to Take:

· Keep a low profile.

· Be aware of your surroundings.

· Do not display signs of wealth, such as wearing expensive jewelry or watches.

· Do not physically resist any robbery attempts.

· Stay alert in locations frequented by tourists.

· Review your personal security plans.

· Please enroll or re-enroll in the new version of the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) at step.state.gov to continue receiving alerts.

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa

251111307900

AddisACS@state.gov

https://et.usembassy.gov/

State Department - Consular Affairs

888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444

Ethiopia Country Information

Enroll in the Smart traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates.

