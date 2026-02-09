Somalia Condemns RSF Attacks On Civilians, Aid Convoys in Sudan

9 February 2026
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Somalia's federal government on Sunday strongly condemned what it described as criminal attacks carried out by Sudan's Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the North and South Kordofan regions, targeting civilian facilities and aid convoys operated by the World Food Programme (WFP).

In a statement, Mogadishu said the attacks had caused civilian deaths and injuries, and amounted to "grave and clear violations" of international humanitarian law and relevant international conventions.

Somalia called on the RSF to immediately halt the violations, fulfil its legal and moral obligations to protect civilians, and ensure the safe, unconditional delivery of humanitarian assistance. It also urged full compliance with the Jeddah Declaration on the Protection of Civilians in Sudan.

The Somali government reiterated its support for Sudan's unity, sovereignty, security and stability, and voiced backing for regional and international efforts to end the conflict.

Mogadishu also warned against foreign interference, saying external involvement risked further fuelling the fighting and worsening the humanitarian crisis facing Sudan's civilian population.

