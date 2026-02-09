Somalia, Saudi Arabia Sign Military Cooperation Agreement to Boost Defence Capacity

Riyadh — Somalia and Saudi Arabia have signed a new military cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening defence ties and enhancing Somalia's security capabilities, officials said.

Somalia's Defence Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi signed the agreement with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Khalid bin Salman, as part of ongoing efforts to deepen strategic relations between the two countries.

The accord covers a wide range of defence and military cooperation areas, including the training and capacity-building of Somali forces, support with military equipment, and cooperation in modern security and defence technologies, officials said. It also provides a framework for coordination on defence planning and the exchange of expertise between the two armed forces.

Saudi Arabia has been a key supporter of Somalia in its fight against armed groups and in efforts to strengthen internal security and stabilisation. The agreement is seen as part of broader regional and international backing for Somalia as it works to rebuild its national army after decades of conflict.

Officials said the deal would contribute to improving the professionalism and operational readiness of the Somali National Army, while reinforcing long-standing political and security ties between Mogadishu and Riyadh.

The signing comes as Somalia continues military operations against insurgent groups and seeks sustained international partnerships to support security sector reform and long-term stability.