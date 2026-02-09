East Africa: Tanzania Reopens Regional Trade Hub

DAR ES SALAAM — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed responsible government authorities to ensure that the new Kariakoo Main Market upholds the highest standards of service delivery, with all traders paying taxes transparently, reflecting its status as the country's key commercial and regional hub.

The six-storey Kariakoo Market in Dar es Salaam is a modern governmentowned commercial facility, constructed alongside the renovation of the old market at a cost of 28bn/-.

The project follows the devastating fire outbreak in July 2021, which destroyed a significant number of businesses.

Speaking during the official launching ceremony of the new market, President Samia described it as a fresh beginning grounded in quality standards that meet modern requirements.

"We need this market to set an example for other markets across the country in terms of performance, ensuring it provides quality services, demonstrates effective systems and security efficiency, and promotes business discipline," President Samia said.

She stressed that the market should be managed based on the principles of efficiency, discipline and fair competition, stressing that Kariakoo is a key pillar of national and regional trade.

It serves as a vital economic hub connecting producers, distributors, sellers and buyers from both within Tanzania and beyond.

President Samia directed the Ministry of State in the Prime Minister's Office - Regional Administration and Local Government (PMO-RALG), the Kariakoo Market Corporation (KMC) and the Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) to ensure that all products entering the market for resale meet quality standards, in efforts to build a strong reputation both locally and internationally.

President Samia further urged the integration of logistics and financial services to facilitate smooth transactions and the efficient movement of goods to local destinations and beyond, including neighbouring countries.

She highlighted the pivotal role of Kariakoo Market as a commercial hub that links manufacturers, agricultural producers, transporters, traders and buyers, thereby creating jobs and generating revenue for the development of the country's economy.

On taxes and levies, President Samia directed the Ministry to collaborate with KMC management and the Dar es Salaam Regional Office to design charges that are trader friendly while ensuring the government's revenue collection is not compromised.

"We want renting and levy collection at the market to be fair and transparent," she said.

She also instructed KMC management to establish a special digital database linked to the e-Government Agency (eGA) for all traders, providing detailed information about their businesses and taxes owed.

President Samia revealed that the government plans to construct another market at the Msimbazi area for petty traders who fail to pay the agreed taxes at Kariakoo Market.

She directed district councils to increase by five per cent the 10-percent allocation previously set aside for people with disabilities, women and youth.

She said the additional funds will support renovations of markets for traders across the country.

Recognising the critical role of women in business, she instructed KMC management, in collaboration with the private sector, to designate a special area for child care to support breastfeeding women traders.

In a related directive, President Samia urged the city government and KMC to fairly re-allocate stalls at the new market to all traders affected by the July fire outbreak and called on citizens to safeguard the new facility to prevent future fires.

She also stressed the importance of training all traders on the proper use of fire extinguishers.

Earlier, Prime Minister Dr Mwigulu Nchemba said the new facility is equipped with modern Information Communication Technology (ICT) systems, fire detectors, air conditioners, upgraded electricity systems, a standby generator and CCTV cameras to guarantee 24-hour business operations.

President Samia said the completion of the project underscores her commitment to turning promises into tangible, desired outcomes.