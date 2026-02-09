Tanzania: PM's Office to Launch Social Protection Policy, Niss Today

Dodoma — THE Prime Minister's Office - Labour, Employment and Persons with Disabilities is set to launch the National Social Protection Policy of 2023 and the National Social Security Scheme for Self-Employed Persons in the Informal Sector (NISS) in Arusha today.

According to a statement issued by the Government Communications Unit in Dodoma over the weekend, the event will also provide a platform for stakeholders to review progress and explore opportunities within the social protection sector.

The event, themed "Social Protection for All: A Foundation for Development," is expected to bring together about 1,200 stakeholders from Mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

The National Social Security Scheme for Self-Employed Persons in the Informal Sector is an initiative of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) aimed at extending social security benefits to self-employed individuals and informal sector workers.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The scheme seeks to provide essential benefits, including retirement, invalidity and survivor's pensions, to workers who have traditionally been excluded from formal social security systems.

The initiative is in line with international efforts to promote universal social security coverage and aims to expand protection to groups that make significant contributions to the national economy but remain largely uncovered.

The NISS is expected to strengthen social protection and improve the welfare and economic security of informal sector workers across the country.

It is expected to reduce income poverty, boost productivity and stimulate national economic growth.

The NSSF has developed strategies to reach individuals across various groups and industries, ensuring all citizens, including those in the informal sector, can access social security benefits similar to formal workers.

The NISS also offers a voluntary contribution plan for all workers, encouraging participation and providing an opportunity for additional income.

The NSSF's Director General, Masha Mshomba, has praised the government for supporting the NSSF's growth and has commended the Fund for its strategic development projects, including the completion of the Mkulazi Sugar Factory.

The NISS is expected to bring services closer to members, who no longer have to visit NSSF offices for assistance, as all essential services will be accessible online by the end of the 2024/25 financial year.