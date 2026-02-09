Congo-Kinshasa: Eastern DR Congo Conflict - the Question Minerals Cannot Answer

opinion

For several years, Kinshasa has repeatedly accused Rwanda of being responsible for insecurity in eastern DR Congo, often framed around allegations of mineral exploitation. This claim has been consistently advanced yet it fails to address the real cause of the long-standing humanitarian crisis in the region, where thousands of civilians continue to lose their lives.

The persistence of this narrative raises a critical question: does the mineral argument address the real cause of the conflict, or does it divert attention from it?

The origins of the insecurity in eastern DR Congo are well known. They date back to late 1994, following the Genocide against the Tutsi in Rwanda. After the genocide, the perpetrators fled into what is now DR Congo to escape justice. They crossed the border not as unarmed refugees, but as organized and armed groups. For three decades, their presence has remained a key source of instability in eastern DR Congo.

Speaking during the 20th Umushyikirano (Rwanda's National Dialogue), President Paul Kagame once again emphasized that the war in the neighbouring country was not started by Rwanda. Rwanda's core concern, he explained, has always been its national security--particularly the continued presence of FDLR, a group formed by perpetrators of the 1994 genocide against Tutsi, operating freely on Congolese territory. This group has continued to promote genocide ideology and openly threaten Rwanda's peace and stability.

The crisis in eastern DR Congo could have been addressed years ago had Congolese authorities taken decisive action to dismantle and disarm FDLR. Instead, insecurity has persisted since 1994. Members of the terrorist group were integrated into the Congolese national army.

The mineral narrative itself does not withstand factual examination. Presentations made during Umushyikirano 20 showed that Rwanda produces about 31% of the world's wolfram, ranking first in Africa and fourth globally. Besides that, Rwanda has its own proven mineral resources across different regions and aims to invest in developing a transparent, traceable, and sustainable mining hub in the region.

Rwanda doesn't need Congolese minerals to develop. Yet, allegations persist. President Kagame noted that claims about Rwanda seeking Congolese minerals are often used to avoid confronting the real issue: the continued existence, protection, and political tolerance of genocidal armed groups in eastern DR Congo. These groups were settled and armed on Congolese soil, and in some instances absorbed into state structures.

The disappointing dimension of the crisis is the negligence of the international community. Institutions such as the United Nations have largely failed to act on the atrocities committed by armed groups, including FDLR. Instead, international attention frequently focuses on allegations against Rwanda, while the real crimes committed within DR Congo get no attention. This selective approach raises serious concerns about consistency and responsibility in the application of international law.

The situation is further worsened by the spread of genocide ideology and ethnic hatred within the region. These dangerous ideas have found political allies, including among neighbouring countries such as Burundi, whose leaders share similar hate-based politics. New regional alliances increasingly reflect shared hostility rather than a genuine commitment to peace and stability.

If President Félix Tshisekedi genuinely seeks lasting peace in DR Congo, it is essential to confront the region's history honestly and listen to the Congolese citizens. This is particularly important for Kinyarwanda-speaking Congolese who have faced discrimination, forced displacement, persecution, and killings. Their suffering is not incidental; it lies at the heart of the conflict in eastern DR Congo.

The crisis in the east of the country cannot be resolved through repeated accusations or by blaming external actors.

Sustainable peace will only be achieved when the Congolese state addresses the real drivers of insecurity within its borders: armed genocidal groups, hate-driven politics, and the exclusion of its own citizens. Until then, the mineral debate will keep distracting attention from the real issues and the loss of innocent lives.

The author is a lawyer and social commentator.