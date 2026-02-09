Kenya: Ruto Reaffirms Kenya's Commitment to Rules-Based Global Order in Annual Diplomatic Brief

Nairobi — President William Ruto has reaffirmed Kenya's commitment to a rules-based international order, urging renewed support for multilateral institutions amid growing global instability.

In his annual Diplomatic Address to Heads of Mission and International Organisations at State House, Nairobi, Ruto said Kenya remains "a firm proponent of a rules-based international order" safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity of States as enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

"As the UN marks its 80th anniversary, the world stands at a critical inflection point with multilateralism under increasing strain," the President said on Monday.

Ruto noted a strong United Nations remains indispensable in addressing complex and interconnected global challenges.

The President warned that persistent funding shortfalls and administrative constraints are limiting the UN's responsiveness to conflict, humanitarian crises, global health threats and development challenges.

"Kenya, therefore, supports renewed efforts to strengthen and adequately resource the UN system. The defunding of UN agencies weakens multilateral cooperation," he stated.

UNSC reform

Ruto also reiterated Africa's long-standing call for comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council, noting that the continent's continued exclusion from permanent membership undermines the legitimacy and effectiveness of the global body.

"Africa's continued exclusion, despite bearing a significant share of the Security Council's agenda and peacekeeping responsibilities, undermines the legitimacy and effectiveness of the United Nations," he said, renewing his call for permanent African representation.

Beyond global governance, Ruto highlighted Kenya's leadership in climate diplomacy, peace mediation in the Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes region, and its role as lead nation in the Multinational Security Support Mission in Haiti.

He further reaffirmed Kenya's commitment to expanding the UN presence in Nairobi, noting that the country hosts the only United Nations headquarters in the Global South and remains committed to providing political, security and infrastructural support for its growth.

Ruto urged deeper collaboration between Kenya and the diplomatic corps in 2026 to translate shared commitments into measurable outcomes for citizens and the international community.