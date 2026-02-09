Rwanda: When Love Meets the Law - That Cash Bouquet Could Land You in Trouble This Valentine

opinion

With Valentine's Day just around the corner, flower shops and gift stores across Rwanda are gearing up for one of their busiest seasons, expecting a rush of customers snapping up roses, chocolates, and other special gifts for their loved ones.

While traditional presents are still the go-to, a new trend has been catching on - bouquets made entirely of cash. At first glance, they might seem like a fun and generous idea, but authorities are warning that they can come with unexpected legal issues.

Large sums of money can raise questions about their source, tax obligations, or even suspicions of illicit activity - turning what should be a romantic surprise into unnecessary troubles.

In neighbouring Kenya, the Central Bank has issued a stern warning against so-called cash flower bouquets ahead of Valentine's Day, saying the practice defaces Kenyan banknotes and could even attract legal penalties under its laws, and urging people to find alternative ways to present money that do not involve damaging currency.

In Rwanda, this Valentine's season, the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) has issued a public warning reminding citizens that using banknotes as decorative items, including in bouquets, constitutes abuse of the national currency and is punishable under the law.

The warning has sparked widespread discussion, revealing sharply divided views on romance, spending, personal freedom and respect for national symbols.

"Money is not decoration," RIB warns

RIB spokesperson Dr Thierry B. Murangira said the practice violates laws governing the proper use of Rwanda's currency.

"Money is not a decorative item. The law is very clear on how national currency should be handled," Murangira said. "When people fold banknotes into flowers, pin them, glue them or use them for decoration that is considered abuse of currency."

He stressed that intention does not change the legality of the act.

"Whether it is done for Valentine's Day, a birthday or any other celebration, the act itself remains illegal," Murangira said. "The national currency represents the dignity and sovereignty of the country and must be treated with respect."

Murangira clarified that the warning does not prohibit giving money as a gift, but rather how the money is handled.

"There is nothing wrong with giving money to someone," he said. "What is prohibited is turning it into decoration or using it in a way that damages or degrades it."

From novelty to trend

Cash gifting itself is not new in Rwanda. Money has long been given at weddings, introductions, graduations and family ceremonies, often discreetly and respectfully. What has changed is the presentation.

Across parts of Africa, highly visual displays of cash gained popularity through social media, celebrity weddings and viral content. Valentine's Day promotions soon followed, with florists advertising elaborate arrangements made entirely of banknotes.

In Rwanda, the trend became more visible over the past few years, amplified by entertainment platforms and high-profile religious figures.

Many social media users trace the popularity of public displays of money to Heradi Sefu Josue, popularly known as Prophet Joshua, whose widely circulated videos and images helped normalise the theatrical handling of cash.

As Valentine's Day gifting has grown more performative, and shaped by online culture, cash bouquets have emerged as a popular trend among young urban couples, serving as a visible expression of affection, financial means, and social status.

Public reactions: Approval, relief and ridicule

RIB's warning immediately triggered debate on X, with reactions ranging from approval to sarcasm.

Some users welcomed the move, arguing that cash bouquets disrespect Rwanda's currency. "That is how it should be. Those things are still Rwanda's money," wrote Rukundo Alex, supporting the warning.

Others framed the issue as one of national pride. "Disrespecting our currency is arrogance," wrote Niyoyita François, adding that the practice undermines the value of the Rwandan franc.

A social media user identified as 'Safe Life Rwanda' echoed that sentiment, posting: "People should be careful. National symbols deserve respect."

For others, the warning came as a relief. "Many men's hearts are finally at peace," wrote Cyiza Emmanuel, suggesting that the pressure to spend extravagantly on Valentine's Day had become overwhelming.

Another user, Big Energy, thanked RIB directly, writing: "Thank you very much. We were really suffering."

Humour and skepticism

Not all reactions were serious. Some users responded with humour, questioning whether cash bouquets were really a pressing issue. "Are these the things worrying citizens now?" wrote one 'Twesekimwe', punctuating the comment with laughing emojis.

Others joked that men were now celebrating the warning, relieved of expectations tied to expensive public displays.

At the same time, skepticism was evident. Dudette Bae questioned whether gifting money to a partner should be considered disrespectful. "Giving money to your partner, isn't that a form of respect?" she asked.

Several users also questioned whether the restriction applies only to Rwandan francs or extends to foreign currencies. "I hope using dollars is not a problem," wrote Deogratias Ukur, a concern echoed by others asking whether foreign currency could be used instead.

"This is about respect, not loopholes"

Murangira dismissed attempts to frame the issue around technicalities.

"The issue is not about finding loopholes or switching currencies," he said. "It is about respect for money and public order."

He added that while the law specifically protects Rwanda's national currency, trying to bypass it through alternative displays misses the point.

"The principle remains the same. Money should not be degraded or turned into spectacle," he said.

Accusations of misplaced priorities

Some reactions were more critical, accusing authorities of focusing on minor issues while larger social problems persist.

"Instead of warning people who exploit children or push them into prostitution, you are warning people giving money to their lovers," wrote a user identified as Truthfulness.

Another commenter, Christella Kago, questioned what forms of expression were still acceptable, listing various behaviours she felt had been restricted and asking: "So what is actually allowed?"

Murangira rejected claims that enforcing currency laws detracts from tackling other crimes.

"Law enforcement does not stop addressing other crimes because of this," he said. "Different violations are handled simultaneously."

Backed by recent arrests

The warning comes against the backdrop of recent arrests linked to abuse of national currency.

In December last year, several individuals were arrested for publicly mishandling banknotes, prompting renewed attention to laws many citizens say they were unaware of.

At the time, RIB reiterated that the law prohibiting currency abuse has long existed, and that enforcement becomes more visible when violations become widespread or publicly normalised.

Legal observers note that Valentine's Day, with its heightened gifting culture, presents a moment when such practices tend to increase.

What is allowed, and what is not

Authorities have stressed that Valentine's Day itself is not under threat.

Couples are free to exchange gifts, including money, provided it is done respectfully. Cash placed in envelopes, wallets or greeting cards, or transferred digitally, remains legal.

What is prohibited is folding, pinning, gluing or displaying banknotes as decorative items, particularly for public display or social media content.

"Love should not involve destroying or degrading money," Murangira said. "There are many ways to express affection without breaking the law."

A wider conversation

Beyond legality, the debate has reopened broader conversations about how love is expressed and measured, particularly among young people navigating rising costs and social media expectations.

Some commentators welcomed the warning as a reminder that affection does not need to be performative. Others remain unconvinced, viewing the move as unnecessary regulation of personal behaviour.

For now, RIB's message is clear: romance is welcome, but misuse of national currency is not.

As valentine's day approaches, couples, vendors and gift-givers may need to rethink their plans. Authorities say the aim is not to police love, but to ensure respect for the law and for the symbols that represent the country.