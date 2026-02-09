Rwanda: How Kigali Can Unlock Devt of Idle Land Plots

Real estate developers and urban planning experts have proposed a range of development models that could help address the growing number of undeveloped land plots in the City of Kigali, particularly for landowners with limited financial capacity.

While the City of Kigali has previously attributed the problem to speculative behaviour by landowners, some plot owners say financial constraints have prevented them from undertaking development.

Under the law, land within urban areas where a detailed physical plan has been approved can be confiscated if it remains undeveloped for three consecutive years.

Once confiscated, such property is auctioned to qualified developers, with the proceeds returned to the original owner.

The challenge is particularly pronounced in designated residential settlement sites. A city assessment found that of the 103,000 land plots covered by approved physical plans, only 37 per cent have been developed, leaving about 64,890 plots idle.

Incremental development model

Eng Dieudonné Maniragaba says the incremental development model offers a practical solution for landowners struggling to mobilise large upfront capital.

"If someone plans to build a Rwf1 billion apartment block, they can start with Rwf300 million under an incremental construction approach. That amount could complete about a third of the project, with the rest implemented in phases," he said.

An incremental model allows land, housing, or infrastructure to be developed gradually rather than all at once. Instead of fully developing a plot immediately, construction progresses step by step, depending on available resources and capacity.

In practice, a landowner may start with a basic structure and, over time, add more floors, rooms, or services as funds become available. In the context of idle plots, this approach lowers capital barriers, reduces prolonged land inactivity, and encourages gradual compliance with planning and building standards.

The model is commonly used for affordable housing and self-built homes.

Partnership and condominium models

Maniragaba also highlighted partnership and condominium models as effective tools for unlocking idle land.

"There are investors with capital but no land, while others have land but lack the capacity to develop it. Through partnerships, they can jointly develop the land, and the landowner would receive a share of units or floors once construction is complete," he said.

He added that the condominium model allows multiple individuals to jointly develop land, with each acquiring a private unit while sharing common facilities.

A condominium is a form of property ownership in which individuals own specific units within a building but share ownership of common spaces such as corridors, gardens, and recreational facilities.

These properties are typically managed by homeowners' associations, with owners contributing service charges for maintenance and insurance.

Experts say this model could significantly ease development for landowners unable to meet master plan requirements on their own.

Eng Albert René Yuli Nahimana noted that people in need of housing should pool resources to develop idle plots into condominiums.

"If you have land but limited financial capacity, it makes sense to invite others with similar constraints to jointly develop a condominium. What must be enabled is for each unit owner to have their own land title or Unique Parcel Identifier (UPI)," he said.

He added that landowners can also partner with financially capable investors to develop larger buildings and share the resulting units.

"It should be easier for unit owners to obtain individual land titles within multi-storey buildings. Even owners of upper floors should have UPIs. Every floor should be properly registered," Nahimana said.

He argued that promoting condominiums would help expand affordable housing supply and called for policy reforms to support vertical housing, especially in residential zones.

"Instead of continuing with single-family homes in R1 zones, the law should encourage vertical development so people with limited resources can pool them and build multi-storey condominiums," he said.

Innovative architectural designs

Architectural designer Emmanuel Nsengiyumva said advancements in design and construction techniques have made multi-storey residential buildings more affordable.

"Building a two-storey residential house is no longer as expensive as it used to be," he said, adding that collaboration remains key.

"For instance, if a house costs Rwf200 million to build and the plot is worth Rwf50 million, four people could jointly develop it. Each would contribute Rwf50 million, covering both construction and land value," he explained.

Nsengiyumva urged landowners to rethink holding onto undeveloped land without the means to build.

"People should stop sitting on land they cannot develop, but also avoid selling it only to end up worse off. The solution is to allow others to come together and build, starting from the value of the land," he said.