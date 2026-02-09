Rwanda: Mahoro Faces Fight for Starting Role At Kepler

9 February 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Dylan Mugenga

Kepler VC captain Ivan Mahoro has admitted he needs to raise his personal performance as his place in the starting lineup comes under serious threat.

The star setter, who joined the club in 2023, has frequently started from the bench since the beginning of the league's second phase, with head coach Jean Patrick Ndaki currently preferring Ugandan setter Oboke Marina.

Mahoro was given playing time as Kepler came from behind to defeat East African University Rwanda (EAUR) on Saturday, February 7.

While praising the team's quick recovery from Friday's tie-break loss to Gisagara VC, Mahoro admitted he is not fully satisfied with his individual performances and believes he can do more to return to his best level.

"My performance hasn't been bad, but I know I can still improve to reach the level I expect of myself," Mahoro told Times Sport. "However, the coach makes decisions based on his tactics, which may not always align with what players expect."

Kepler remain firmly in the race for a playoff spot, currently sitting third in the league standings with two matches left against Rwanda Polytechnic Ngoma and Police VC before the regular season concludes on February 28.

At present, five teams--Gisagara VC, APR VC, Kepler VC, Police VC, and Rwanda Energy Group (REG)--are battling for the four available playoff places, with the postseason scheduled to run from March 13 to April 5.

