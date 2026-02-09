Namibia: Kunene Unites to Honour Outjo Murder Victim Florencia Jacobs

KUNENE governor Vipuakuje Muharukua has called for regional vigils and donations following the discovery of Florencia Jacobs' body behind an Outjo fire station last Saturday.

Kunene police deputy commissioner Florence Kuzatjike has confirmed the incident, saying Jacobs (21) was visiting relatives at Outjo at the time of her death.

Jacobs was a resident of Kamanjab and lived with both her parents.

Muharukua is calling on the public to assist the police in tracing Jacobs' killer.

"Let us assist the family by donating what we can. Donation boxes will be placed at all police stations in the region from Sunday until next Friday to assist the bereaved family," he says.

Jacobs' cousin, Prisca Amamus, says she hopes those responsible for her cousin's death will be arrested.

"We want to know why the suspect did what he did to my cousin," she says.

She describes Jacobs as a quiet, shy person, with few friends which the family barely knows.

Jacobs leaves behind a daughter (1).

Her aunt Emily Amamus says it is heartbreaking to lose a child in such a manner.

"My wish is for the death penalty for the culprit. It must be introduced in the county," she says.

Outjo constituency youth forum chairperson Ben Narib is calling on the public to look out for one another.

"Those working under oath should be able to assist although they are not on duty. Help the community wherever you may find yourself. If you are a police officer and see people fighting in the street, help the people to prevent crime. The same goes for nurses and teachers," he says.

Narib says this is the second body found in the same area this year.