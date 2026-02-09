Namibia: Gobabis Man Arrested Over Brother's Railway Murder

9 February 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

A man who fled the scene after reportedly murdering his brother at Gobabis' TransNamib railway area on Thursday was arrested at the town's dumping site on Sunday.

The head of community policing in the Omaheke region, chief inspector Fina Sakajengenga, confirmed the arrest on Sunday, saying the suspect is expected to appear in the Gobabis Magistrate's Court on a charge of murder on Monday.

The police say the brothers allegedly argued about ropes stolen from a truck, which resulted in the fatal stabbing that left one of them dead.

The deceased was identified as Alouis Ganeb.

"The suspect was on the run until today and was considered dangerous as he left the crime scene with two knives," Sakajengenga said.

Ganeb's body was taken to the Gobabis mortuary, and his next of kin have been informed of his death.

Police investigations continue.

