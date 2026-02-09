Namibia: Weakened Namibia Lose to Estonia

An understrength Namibian men's tennis team failed in their attempt to gain promotion to the Davis Cup World Group II after losing 4-0 to Estonia over the weekend.

Namibia were missing their top-ranked player, Connor van Schalkwyk, who was playing for his university team in the United States, while another player, Jean Erasmus, had to withdraw after breaking a bone in his wrist a week before the tournament.

This meant that Connor's elder brother, Codie, was promoted to number one while Steyn Dippenaar was moved to number two.

In the opening singles match on Saturday, Estonia's number one, Mark Lajal, beat Dippenaar in straight sets. He swept through the first set to take it 6-1, and although Dippenaar provided stronger resistance in the second set, it was not enough as Lajal won the match 6-1, 6-4.

In the second singles match Van Schalkwyk came up against Estonia's number two, Markus Molder, and put up a great fight before going down in three sets 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Estonia took an unbeatable 3-0 lead yesterday morning when they also won the doubles encounter, with Molder and Lajal beating Van Schalkwyk and Dippenaar 6-3, 6-4.

That gave Estonia an unbeatable 3-0 lead, but Namibia's Ruben Yssel took on Estonia's Sten Hiiesalu in a dead rubber singles match, which the latter won 6-2, 6-3.

The result means Namibia will remain in Africa Group III, which they won last year, with that tournament due to take place later this year at a venue still to be announced.

Namibian coach Gerrie Dippenaar says Estonia is a strong side.

"It's a tough one -- they've got a formidable team and we also had some drawbacks. Steyn Dippenaar played against Estonia's number one, who is ranked 145th in the world. He had a very good second set, but lost the match.

"Then Codie played the second match and lost a tight three-setter. It was one of those matches where a point here and there made a big difference. Codie was up a break in the final set, but he just couldn't hold onto it, and in the end lost the set 6-4, and the match," he says.

Dippenaar says he is proud of his players.

"With this Namibian team we never feel we are losing. It doesn't matter what the scoreboard says, we always feel we are a winning team, we are passionate, we've got self-belief, we are very committed, and these guys can fight.

"If the result doesn't go our way, it doesn't necessarily mean we have lost, because that's not part of our vocabulary. We will rather take it that we were second best, but I'm very proud of my Namibian team," he says.