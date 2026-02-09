Eritrea: False Accusations to Serve Ulterior Agendas

9 February 2026
Shabait.com (Asmara)

The patently false and fabricated accusations against Eritrea issued by Ethiopia's Foreign Minister yesterday is astounding in its tone and substance, underlying motivation, and overarching objective.

Sadly, it constitutes yet another deplorable act in a pattern and spiral of hostile campaigns against Eritrea for more than two years now.

As underlined before, the Government of Eritrea has no appetite for, or desire to, engage in meaningless acrimony to add fuel and exacerbate the situation.

Ministry of Information

Asmara

