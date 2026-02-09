Tanzania: We Welcome Eacop, Pipeline to Regional Prosperity

editorial

Dar es Salaam — THE recent working visit of President Yoweri Museveni to Tanzania to meet with President Samia Suluhu Hassan marks more than just a routine diplomatic exchange. It signals the dawn of a new era for East Africa.

At the heart of their discussions was the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, a project that is no longer a distant vision but a concrete reality scheduled to begin operations this July.

We are bullish of EACOP's great prospects as a pipeline to regional prosperity, standing as a practical demonstration of how joint investment in energy can accelerate economic growth and deepen regional integration.

The economic logic of EACOP is as compelling as its engineering. For Uganda, the pipeline is the "umbilical cord" for its nascent oil industry, finally unlocking the potential of over 6.5 billion barrels of crude reserves.

For Tanzania, the project transforms the country into a strategic energy corridor, generating significant revenue through transit fees, taxes and the revitalisation of the Tanga Port.

However, the benefits extend far beyond the oil itself. The project has already acted as a massive magnet for Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), totalling over 5 billion US dollars. This capital is flowing into critical infrastructure such as new roads and advanced fibre-optic networks across the central corridor.

Furthermore, thousands of citizens in both nations have gained specialised technical skills, from high-tech welding to environmental monitoring, creating a workforce ready for the global stage. From logistics to hospitality, small and medium enterprises in both nations are integrated into the supply chain, ensuring that the wealth generated circulates within the local economy.

Perhaps the most significant impact of EACOP is its role in unifying the East African Community. As the heads of state highlighted during their meeting, regional integration is no longer a political luxury, it is an economic and security necessity. EACOP is proving to be a template for future collaboration.

The success of this partnership has already paved the way for discussions regarding a natural gas pipeline from Tanzania to Uganda to power industrialisation, as well as refined petroleum links to enhance regional fuel security and synchronised railway connectivity to lower the cost of doing business across borders.

The July operational date is a victory for African-led development. It proves that when neighbours align their strategic interests, they can execute world-class infrastructure projects that defy skeptics.

As we move toward the formal commissioning, the focus must remain on ensuring that environmental safeguards and community programmes remain world-class. If handled with the same transparency and vigour shown in the construction phase, EACOP will not just transport oil, it will transport East Africa into the ranks of the world's most dynamic emerging markets.