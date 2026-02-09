Tanzania: Local Talent Drives Production At Kibaha Truck Assembly Plant

Coast Region — THE GF Group's truck assembly plant in Kibaha, Coast Region, has set a new benchmark for local content in manufacturing, with over 90 per cent of its workforce now comprised of Tanzanians.

Speaking during the company's 19th-anniversary celebrations over the weekend, GF Group CEO Mr Ezra Mereng said the plant's success is built on a foundation of local expertise. Since its inception, the company has prioritised the recruitment and development of Tanzanian youth, creating a sustainable model for industrial growth.

"This initiative has enabled us to develop a highly skilled workforce while simultaneously addressing the country's need for employment opportunities," Mr Mereng said.

"Our employees are the backbone of this plant, and we're proud to contribute to the national goal of creating jobs and fostering talent." The GF Group serves as a strategic partner for worldclass Chinese automotive manufacturers.

The Kibaha facility operating under GF Vehicle Assemblers (GFA), specializes in the assembly of heavy-duty commercial vehicles from leading Chinese brands.

The brands include FAW (First Automotive Works): One of China's 'Big Four' automakers and a global leader in truck manufacturing; SAIC Hongyan: Renowned for high-end heavy-duty trucks and specialised engineering and XCMG: A global powerhouse in construction and mining machinery.

By assembling these vehicles locally using 'Completely Knocked Down' (CKD) kits, GF Group ensures that the trucks are customised for East Africa's specific terrain while keeping costs competitive for local transporters. To maintain high production standards equivalent to those in China, the company operates a specialised recruitment and training programme.

They offer specialised training to graduates from various domestic institutions, including the Vocational Education and Training Authority (VETA) and the Dar es Salaam Institute of Technology (DIT).

The company has rolled out a community reinvestment programme that includes supporting vulnerable groups and sponsoring the nearby Nyumbu FC football team, which has performed well in local competitions. Brand and Marketing Manager Smart Deus also expressed appreciation to the government for fostering a business-friendly environment that has attracted investment and supported the company's growth.

"We commend the government for creating an enabling investment climate, which has given us the confidence to expand further into various commercial areas," the manager said.

Among the beneficiaries of GF's graduate recruitment programme is Mr Efroza Mwizarubi, a senior mechanic at the plant who joined the company after completing technical training in Kibaha.

"The programme allowed me to gain specialised skills in vehicle assembly and secure meaningful employment," Mr Mwizarubi said.