Tanzania: Idras Will Not Change Tax Laws, Says TRA Expert

Kilimanjaro — THE newly established Integrated Domestic Revenue Administration System (IDRAS) by the government will not change the laws or regulations related to various taxes in the country.

This was said recently by a tax expert from the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) in Kilimanjaro Region, Mr Ezekiel Masanja, while presenting a topic during one of the ongoing educational seminars on the new system for taxpayers held in Moshi, Kilimanjaro Region.

"This new system has not been established to change laws, regulations or anything else related to tax matters in the country, but rather aims to improve and simplify all activities related to tax payment so that taxpayers can pay government revenues more transparently and without doubt," he said.

He added that the laws, regulations and other tax payment procedures related to government taxes remain unchanged.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Mr Masanja said IDRAS has connected various institutions together with taxpayers, enabling them to communicate online with TRA officials on tax issues without having to visit TRA offices.

"A good example is when a person wants to leave the country but there is suspicion that he or she has a government debt related to tax issues. This matter can now be handled easily online through the IDRAS system without immigration officers having to write letters or visit TRA offices," he noted.

He further said that through IDRAS, taxpayers will be able to contact TRA officials online to submit complaints, seek clarification or obtain other assistance related to tax issues without visiting TRA offices physically.

"IDRAS will also enable taxpayers to contact TRA officials on various issues, including applications for extension of time to pay taxes owed, unlike previously when such applications were made through letters," he said.

Mr Masanja also said that IDRAS has not removed enforcement measures related to tax errors, stressing that enforcement remains in place.

"For example, an offence such as a businessman failing to issue a receipt for goods sold will be handled through the new IDRAS system. This emphasises that enforcement will continue to strengthen government revenue collection through taxes," he said.