Tanzania: Busara Dances Through the Rain

Zanzibar — THE third night of Sauti za Busara in Zanzibar on Saturday carried two unforgettable surprises, one wrapped in wisdom, the other soaked in rain.

Between a legendary voice that defied time and a downpour that refused to dampen the spirit, the festival reminded everyone why music is both memory and momentum.

First came Charlotte Hill O'Neal popularly known as Mama C, a 75-year-old force of nature from Arusha, who took over the Mivinje Stage and turned age into nothing more than a number.

For nearly an hour, she stood firm behind the microphone, her voice rising with authority, warmth and fire. Who could have imagined that at 75 she would command the stage with such grace and power?

Mama C did not perform; she possessed the night, proving that music, when it is true, does not grow old.

She offered a living lesson in art, resistance and heritage. Blending traditional African sounds with contemporary genres, her music travelled effortlessly between generations and continents, rooted in culture yet resonating far beyond it.

As the night deepened, the sky itself joined the rhythm. Rain began to fall during the final performances of Hammer Q (Hussein Mohammedi) at the Mivinje Stage and Lindigo from Réunion Island at the Main Stage.

Yet instead of scattering the crowd, the rain ignited it. Feet kept moving, bodies swayed harder and laughter mixed with drumbeats. Sauti za Busara did not pause for the rain, it danced with it, as if the storm had powered both the performances and the people. It was pure, undeniable energy.

With both shows running at the same time, the festival grounds split into two beating hearts, each side of the stage packed with fans dancing relentlessly, unbothered by the rain falling harder by the minute.

Water soaked the ground, but not the spirit. If anything, the downpour sharpened the moment.

At the Mivinje Stage, Hammer Q turned the rain into rhythm. His set, a vibrant mix of Taarab and Afro-fusion, sent waves through the crowd, with one standout moment coming through his hit "Lady", which drew an explosive response. Bodies moved freely, shoes splashed in puddles and hands stayed raised.

The energy was real, raw and unfiltered music meeting movement in the rain. Across the grounds at the Main Stage, Lindigo from Réunion Island unleashed what they proudly call Maloya Power, a sound deeply rooted in tradition yet constantly evolving.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Songs like "Dumoun" and "Ahinama" carried ancestral force, rolling through the rain soaked audience. There were moments when instruments spoke alone, and others when the band pulled the crowd into a collective chant, let's sing together.

Call and response echoed through the storm, the rain refusing to interrupt what had become a shared ritual.

As the night closed, soaked bodies kept dancing, voices kept singing and Sauti za Busara proved once again that not even the weather can silence a festival built on rhythm, resilience and soul.