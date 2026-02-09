Rwanda: Basketball - Reg Down Newcomers Inspired Generation in League Opener

Sunday, February 8

Men

REG 116-70 Inspired Generation

EAUR 78-63 UGB

Women

APR 71-52 AZOMCO

Kepler 54-42 GS Marie Reine

REG 117-51 GS Gahini

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) basketball club were off to a bright start to the new basketball league campaign with a convincing 116-70 win over Inspired Generation on Sunday, February 8, at Petit Stade.

Small forward Prince Muhizi , Odaudu Ogoh's men started well and won the first quarter 24-10 and the second 30-15, to go into half-time leading 54-25.

The game looked one sided as REG maintained their dominance in the second half, taking the third quarter 36-19 before both sides equalised 26-26 in the final quarter.

Muhizi scored a game high 26 points, while forward Frank Kamndoh, who joined the club from Patriots in the offseason, contributed to the win with a double double (24 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists). Inspired Generation's Samuel Asiribo (19 points) and Lambe-Embola Joseph (17 points) combined for a total of 36 points in the loss.

In another game, new promoted East African University Rwanda (EAUR) started the campaign with a stunning win over United Generation Basketball (UGB) 78-63.

In women category, APR beat AZOMCO 71-52, while Kepler edged GS Marie Reine 54-42.

Meanwhile, Rwanda Energy Group (REG) started their championship defense with a 117-51 win over GS Gahini.