South Africa: NCOP to Host Members' Training Workshop to Improve Oversight Legislative Capacity

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will conduct a comprehensive two-day members' training workshop on 10 to 11 February 2026 at the NCOP Chamber in Parliament. The workshop aims to strengthen the oversight and legislative capacity of NCOP members, with a focus on constitutional mandates, intergovernmental relations, budget scrutiny, and the use of digital tools in parliamentary work.

Key themes to be covered include:

Oversight and accountability: Deepening understanding of the NCOP's oversight machinery, sector oversight models and mechanisms for executive accountability

Constitutional and legislative mandates: Exploring the NCOP's role in intergovernmental relations, policy implementation and advancing national priorities such as the District Development Model.

Budget and financial oversight: Practical sessions on budget analysis, fiscal accountability and tools for detecting fiscal leakage and inefficiency.

Digital and media engagement: Hands-on training on the use of Zoom for virtual sittings, live streaming and public engagement, as well as best practices in parliamentary diplomacy and protocol.

Members' support services: Information on pension funds, tools of trade (ICT equipment), and fibre connectivity in parliamentary villages.

This workshop underscores Parliament's commitment to equipping members with the skills and knowledge required to fulfil their constitutional duties effectively and to enhance transparency, accountability and public engagement.

The workshop will feature presentations by leading experts, including Professor Somadoda Fikeni, Chairperson of the Public Service Commission, Emeritus Professor Nico Steytler, from the Dullah Omar Institute of Constitutional Law, Governance and Human Rights at the University of the Western Cape (UWC), Dr Nombeko Patience Mbava, Chairperson of the Financial and Fiscal Commission, Dr Thami Zikode, Head of Audit from the Office of the Auditor-General of South Africa, as well as senior officials from Parliament's ICT, Communications and International Relations divisions.

Media representatives are invited to cover the open sessions of the workshop, particularly the interactive Question-and-answer segments and presentations on matters of public interest.

DETAILS OF THE TRAINING SESSIONS:

Date: 10 - 11 February 2026

Time: 08:00 - 17:00 on both days

Venue: NCOP Chamber, Cape Town

Hybrid Option: Selected sessions will be accessible via Zoom

*Accreditation: Media wishing to attend are requested to RSVP by 16:00 on Monday to Masego Dlula on mdlula@parliament.gov.za or 081 715 9398 for accreditation and access arrangements.