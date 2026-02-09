Kenya: Ruto Woos Diplomats to Commit Capital to National Infrastructure Fund

Nairobi — President William Ruto has appealed to foreign diplomats and international organisations to channel long-term capital into Kenya's National Infrastructure Fund (NIF), as the government seeks to fast-track strategic projects while maintaining fiscal discipline.

Speaking during the New Year Diplomatic Address to Heads of Mission and international organisations in Nairobi, Ruto said the NIF, alongside the proposed Sovereign Wealth Fund, would be key vehicles for mobilising private and institutional capital to support Kenya's development agenda.

He invited foreign partners to consider committing resources to the funds, noting that they are designed to unlock financing for large-scale infrastructure while reducing reliance on public debt.

Ruto highlighted his ambitious 10-year national transformation programme, which aims to expand Kenya's productive capacity and enhance long-term competitiveness.

The plan prioritises accelerated expansion and modernisation of the road network to boost trade and mobility, scaling up energy generation to power industry and innovation, and expanding irrigation infrastructure to bring an additional 2.5 million acres under cultivation.

At the same time, the President said the government intends to fully implement its statutory commitments to education, research and development, targeting spending equivalent to 2 percent of GDP.

He added that Kenya is building toward a Sh1 trillion research fund over the next decade under the broader Sh5 trillion development programme.

Ruto emphasised that the government is committed to mobilising these resources without taking on unsustainable debt or imposing additional taxes on citizens.

The National Infrastructure Fund, launched in June 2025 with an initial allocation of Sh5 billion, is designed to attract both domestic and international investors into priority projects spanning roads, energy, water and digital infrastructure.