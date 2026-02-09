South Africa: Mthatha Families Get New Homes From Black Coffee After Floods

The Black Coffee Foundation is now building homes in Mthatha for families affected by last year's heavy rains and floods.

The foundation provided food parcels last year and is now partnering with TenCo Foundation and ProRoof to build durable homes.

Black Coffee is using his platform to help families rebuild their lives.

The Grammy award-winning DJ's Black Coffee Foundation is building permanent homes in Mthatha for families who lost everything in last year's floods.

Construction is already under way in the Eastern Cape town.

The foundation's CEO Lungie Maphumulo said the project is about more than just shelter.

"We believe in showing up for people in real ways," Maphumulo said. "After supporting families with food parcels last year, it felt important to take the next step. Building homes is about more than shelter; it's about restoring dignity and hope."

When the floods first struck, the foundation provided emergency food parcels and essential supplies to affected communities in Mthatha and surrounding areas.

Now the foundation has shifted to long-term recovery. It is partnering with TenCo Foundation and ProRoof to build safe, durable homes designed to last.

For families in and around Mthatha, the impact is already visible. Those who were living in unsafe or makeshift conditions now have solid homes and a chance to start over. Each completed house represents a new beginning rooted in security and peace of mind.

The foundation plans to extend the housing project to other flood-affected areas across the Eastern Cape as the year progresses.

The scale of the rollout will depend on support. The foundation is calling on brands, businesses and individuals to help more families rebuild.