Namibia: Visa On Arrival Generates N$413m in One Year

NAMIBIA'S visa-on-arrival system generated N$413 356 900 in revenue for the state in less than 12 months, following its rollout on 3 March 2025.

A total of 289 510 visas were issued by 31 January.

The Department of Immigration Control and Citizenship recorded notable service delivery outputs during the period under review, including the issuance of 51 285 travel documents, of which 50 155 were ordinary passports.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security, the figures reflect sustained improvements in passport processing and administrative efficiency.

Executive director Daniel Nghidinua highlighted key achievements and policy priorities within the department during his recent new year's staff address at the ministry's head office in Windhoek.

He said one of the most significant milestones of 2025 was the implementation of Namibia's visa reciprocity policy, following Cabinet approval and the successful rollout of the visa-on-arrival system together with its electronic platform.