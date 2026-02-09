Zimbabwe: UK Aid Watchdog Begins Zim Visit for Global Partnership Review

A delegation from the United Kingdom's aid watchdog, the Independent Commission for Aid Impact (ICAI) has arrived in Zimbabwe as part of a worldwide review into how Britain works with partner countries on development.

The team is led by ICAI's Chief Commissioner, Jillian Popkins and includes a group of independent researchers who will assess how UK-supported programmes operate on the ground.

ICAI is an independent body that reports directly to the UK Parliament. It is responsible for scrutinising whether British aid is effective, reaches the people who need it most and delivers value for money for UK taxpayers.

Speaking on arrival, Popkins said Zimbabwe would be a key part of the commission's global assessment.

"We are delighted to be in Zimbabwe. Our work here will help us understand the UK's partnerships on the ground and gather valuable evidence to inform the UK government's new approach to development. Zimbabwe plays an important role in this global review. We look forward to engaging with government, civil society and development partners to help ensure the UK's development efforts support country priorities and deliver long-term benefits for communities." Popkins said